Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the market reacting to the latest earnings reports, consumer confidence remaining pretty strong, if we are going to see a recession, where the Fed might move with their next announcement, and why there are some good values for the investor.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John what companies and employees should know about non-compete clauses as the federal government is proposing a new rule to make such clauses illegal.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the latest in startup innovation including the founders of SongFinch want to invest in other local founders, a startup creating a high-tech business card to help you network smarter, and a local biotech company making a big hire when naming Mike Gamson as its CEO.

Segment 4: Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection, talks about what their business does, who uses their services, and why it’s important for homeowners to get a yearly home inspection.