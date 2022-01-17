Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/22: Money and credit resolutions for 2022, Peloton’s prices rising, and a new brewery opens in Evanston

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 04: A Peloton stationary bike sits on display at one of the fitness company’s studios on December 4, 2019 in New York City. Peloton and its model of on-demand video cycling classes has come under fire after the release of a new commercial that has been criticized by some as sexist and classist. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the world’s richest 10 men doubling their fortunes during the pandemic, and why the gap in in credit access is growing along racial lines. Ilyce also talks about her Money & Credit and her Home Seller Resolutions for 2022.

Segment 2: Scott Frank, Head Brewer, and Steve Milford, General Manager, Double Clutch Brewing Company, tell John about their new brewery in Evanston, the unique car collection they have on site, how long they have been open, the homemade pub fare that they serve, and the beer they offer that focuses on German lagers and other styles from continental Europe.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including flights being canceled due to severe weather, Peloton tacking on major fees citing supply chain issues, Netflix raising price, and the Betty White challenge raising money for animals on what would be her 100th birthday.