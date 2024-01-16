Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins Jon Hansen to discuss what employees and employers can do to make working in bad weather conditions successful.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells Jon Hansen the best ways to get your boss to agree to more of your suggestions, ideas and requests.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to Jon Hansen about the top cities for software engineer pay, a Chicago health tech startup landing a $42M funding round, Echo Labs, an AI transcription service for universities that helps transcribe lectures and class discussions to be ADA compliant, raising one of the largest pre-seed funding rounds in Chicago history, and AI startup, Drift Net, raising funding for its tech that helps schools use sensors and thermal imaging to detect safety and health threats in an emergency.

Segment 4: Mark Beier, General manager at Midtown Bannockburn, tells Jon how regular physical activity often means better work performance and entrepreneurial success.