Wintrust Business Lunch 1/15/21: Stocks slide, the 2021 commercial real estate outlook and why businesses must increase salaries to remain competitive

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why remote work can be bad for career development and the firing of employees who rioted at the Capitol.

Segment 2: Robert Sevim, Vice Chairman & Co-Head Chicago Region, Savills, talks to John about the 2021 outlook for the Chicago commercial real estate market and current industry trends.

Segment 3: Traci Fiatte, CEO of Professional and Commercial Staffing, Randstad US, tells John about the Randstad 2021 salary guide and why businesses must increase salaries to remain competitive.

