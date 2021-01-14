Wintrust Business Lunch 1/14/21: Weekly jobless claims rise, President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan and the best health gadgets at CES 2021

Segment 1:  Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to talk about the rise in weekly jobless claims, President-elect Biden’s proposed COVID-19 relief package and how an effective vaccine is key to getting our economy back on track.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the hottest gadgets and technology advancements coming out of the Consumer Electronics Show and the fallout from Twitter and other social media companies banning President Trump from using their platforms.

Segment 3: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, tells John about a new report that shows Americans whose household incomes have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are paying more than four times more per month in fees than those who say their household income has not taken a hit.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the FAA chief saying that there’s been a “disturbing increase” in passenger disruptions on flights and Boeing creating a new “Chief Safety Officer” role.

