Wintrust Business Lunch 1/13/21: Stock market reaction to turmoil in Washington D.C., what you need to know about your stimulus check and why it’s a good time to refinance your mortgage

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why the stock market seems to be rolling along despite the turmoil in Washington D.C., the latest information on your stimulus check and why now is a good time to refinance your mortgage. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dr. Jennifer Weiss, founder and owner of Cubbington’s Cabinet, joins John to talk about her small business that is trying to disrupt the CBD industry by providing trustworthy products.