Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the market being slightly misaligned with the Federal Reserve, if he thinks we will ever get inflation down to 2%, how many interest rate cuts we will see in 2024, why we need to pay attention to energy prices, and how he expects the stock market to perform this year.

Segment 2: Brian Moak, CEO and owner, HEART Certified Auto Care, tells John about his small business, how business is going during the winter, how everyone is treated equally at his business, his empathetic leadership style, and why he considers himself to be in the hospitality business even though they fix cars.

Segment 3: Jeff Rosati, CFO, Rosati’s Pizza, joins John to talk about the history of the Chicago pizza business, how bad weather is often a busy time for pizza restaurants, and an exciting collaboration with the great J.P. Grazianos!