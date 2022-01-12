Wintrust Business Lunch 1/12/22: Terry Savage – Inflation surges, wages are down, and what you should know about filing your 2021 tax return

A pedestrian walks past a pre-owned car sales lot in Miami, Florida on January 12, 2022. – The seven percent increase in the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the consumer price index rising 7% in December from a year earlier, and what you should be doing with your money due to soaring inflation. Also joining the conversation is Eric Smith, spokesperson for the IRS, who tells us what you need to know about filing your 2021 tax return.

Segment 2: Sam Alex, Host & Executive Producer, The Sam Alex Show, Founder & Director, Camp Broadcast, tells John about what Camp Broadcast does, and an upcoming concert to benefit Camp Broadcast happening this Sunday at Pinstripes in South Barrington @ 4pm. You can buy tickets here.

