Wintrust Business Lunch 1/12/21: Energy stocks on the rise, another retailer leaves Michigan Avenue and what should you know before filing your 2020 tax return

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market and his reaction to New York Governor Cuomo saying that the economy must be reopened.

Segment 2: Tax attorney Steven Leahy tells John what we need to know before we file our tax return this year. Do you need to pay taxes on unemployment? Your stimulus check? Steven has the answers.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about how a new localism can build up and heal us in the towns, cities and states of flyover country.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including clothing retailer Express closing its Michigan Avenue store and Walmart starting a delivery program that will bring groceries to a smart cooler on customers’ doorsteps.