Segment 1: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about high credit card rates and a new survey that shows more cardholders are carrying balances.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiling new legislation designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, The Securities and Exchange Commission reluctantly approving the first exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin, and Google laying off hundreds of employees.

Segment 3: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins John Williams to talk about everything you need to know about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form that became available on December 31st.