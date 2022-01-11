Wintrust Business Lunch 1/11/22: United Airlines cutting flights, the IRS warns of a difficult tax season, and a new fitness center opens in River North

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 27: Passengers wait to check their bags at a United Airlines kiosk at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on December 27, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. According to media reports, at least 2,600 more flights were canceled Monday amid the surge in coronavirus cases, which have affected the staff within airlines. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the Bears search for a new coach and GM and what the team should look for when hiring talent.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John why small companies should watch out for big ticket lawsuits in 2022.

Segment 3: Natalie Bushaw, Life Time, Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications, joins John to talk about a new fitness center that just opened in River North, the other locations they have throughout the Chicago area, how many people they employ at the new location, some of the services they are offering, and how COVID has impacted the health club industry.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United cutting flights as nearly half of their workers are out with COVID, the IRS worrying about a difficult tax season, and Bank of America cutting bounced check fees and overdraft charges.