Wintrust Business Lunch 1/11/21: Stocks pull back from record highs, Paycheck Protection Program reopens and Staples attempts to buy Office Depot

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about PPP opening today for companies with 10 or fewer employees, the stock market remaining steady despite what’s happening in Washington D.C. and a new survey showing that Americans’ savings are in dire shape.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago-based parking startup Arrive merging with Austin’s FlashParking, a Chicago food startup making granola-like products from buckwheat and the construction on a life sciences building at Lincoln Yards beginning this year.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Staples offering to buy Office Depot, Crocs shares soar and how the Indonesian plane crash is impacting Boeing.