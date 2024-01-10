Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how well the market performed in 2023, inflation likely coming down, and if there is a going to be a recession in 2024. Also joining John and Terry is money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich, who explains why he’s still bullish on the stock market this year. Dr. Bob sees the Fed cutting rates up to eight times and the Dow reaching 44,000 by the end of 2024. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/10/24: Terry Savage – Where will the Dow be by the end of 2024?
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.