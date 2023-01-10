Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to tell us some career resolutions you could make in 2023.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new Bankrate survey that shows that more Americans are carrying credit card debt. What can you do to avoid common credit card pitfalls?

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about 2023 starting out red hot at the high end of the housing market, a lawsuit that says the city is ignoring housing rules for people with disabilities, and an architectural treasure being available to rent.