Wintrust Business Lunch 1/10/22: How omicron is impacting the stock market, the global cost of natural disasters, and the most interesting gadgets from CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 05: Attendees pass through a hallway at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of CES 2022, January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, is being held in person through January 7, with some companies deciding to participate virtually only or canceling their attendance due to concerns over the major surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market being down, how the pandemic has been impacting the economy throughout the first week of the year, Goldman Sachs saying the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates 4 times in 2022, the housing market continuing to be strong, and how much climate change costs us both financially and emotionally.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Cameo competitor appearing on ‘Shark Tank,’ a startup making a quantum computing chip relocating its HQ to Chicago, and and a Chicago health kiosk company Higi being acquired.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including how omicron is causing angst among testing and supplies companies, an Oregon distributor issuing a recall for more than 14 tons of ground beef impacting the western U.S., and some of the weirdest products coming out of CES.