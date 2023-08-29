Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, discusses teacher unions and job insecurity with John in the wake of a viral Matt Damon clip.

Segment 2: Brad Donati, Director of Marketing at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, talks to John about the top adventure destination’s activities and events through August and the rest of the year.

Segment 3: Sam Glassenberg, Founder & CEO of Level Ex, tells John how his medical video game company can entertain while advancing the practice of medicine.