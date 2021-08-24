Wintrust Business Lunch 08/24/21: Fourth round stimulus checks for the Choctaw Nation, Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe, and Boeing workers are being surveyed by the FAA

FILE – The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. A small group of Boeing engineers who perform key safety tasks are raising concerns about their ability to work free of pressure from supervisors, and their comments are prompting federal regulators to take a broader look into the company’s safety culture. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Segment 1: Ben Winck, author at Business Insider, joins John to speak about the Choctaw Nation announcing plans to give $2,000 to its adult members as a fourth round of stimulus checks and the possibility of the SEC enforcing companies to be more transparent with diversity, worker pay, training, and turnover.

Segment 2: President of Seyfarth and Work, Phillipe Weiss, informs us on the escalating tension between workers who are vaccinated and workers who are not vaccinated.

Segment 3: Irwin Berkowitz, Buyer and self-proclaimed Shoe Psychologist at Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe tells John about the history of shoe store, what Waxberg’s has to offer to set it apart from other stores, and how “big box” chains have stopped caring for the wellbeing of customers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth talks to John about a survey of Boeing engineers conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration showing a potential conflict of interest between the employees and the company, Airbnb providing temporary homes to 20,000 Afghan refugees, and Starbucks’ new fall beverage, the apple crisp macchiato.