Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

CME Group says it’s prepared to leave Chicago if the city and state impose additional taxes on financial transactions. CME’s CEO made the comment in a podcast interview, saying the Chicago exchange could easily break its lease and move. Brandon Johnson has said the city might consider new taxes to boost the city’s revenue. Other investment firms have also voiced opposition. A new tax on financial transactions would have to be approved by the General Assembly.

Also, just days after the company warned investors it may not be able to continue as a “going concern,” Groupon has terminated the lease for its River North headquarters. Listen for more below: