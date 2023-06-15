An Original Rainbow Cone with all the layers. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Original Rainbow Cone is coming to the Magnificent Mile. A kiosk location is set to open later this month at Gino’s East pizza at 162 E. Superior. The cone, featuring chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet ice cream, has been a favorite treat of Chicagoans for 97 years. The kiosk is the latest addition as Original Rainbow Cone expands its footprint. It’ll open June 29.

Also, there’s a new report about how rising prices have impacted people’s stress levels. Listen for more below: