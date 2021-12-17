Wintrust Bank is donating $125,000 to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his mission to end violence in his neighborhood

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

President and CEO of Wintrust Bank Ed Wehmer

Ed Wehmer, the CEO and President of Wintrust Bank, joins John to announce the incredible donation that he and Wintrust are giving to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his effort to combat violence in his community. Ed and Wintrust are putting up a matching grant of $125,000 and if they can get the match between now and the end of the year, they will do it again!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News