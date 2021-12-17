Wintrust Bank is donating $125,000 to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his mission to end violence in his neighborhood

Ed Wehmer, the CEO and President of Wintrust Bank, joins John to announce the incredible donation that he and Wintrust are giving to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his effort to combat violence in his community. Ed and Wintrust are putting up a matching grant of $125,000 and if they can get the match between now and the end of the year, they will do it again!
