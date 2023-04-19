Cans of Coors beer are displayed on a shelf at a liquor store on May 2, 2018 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Molson Coors is reportedly in talks to move its headquarters to a smaller space about a block away. The company is eying 70,000 square feet in BMO Tower at 320 S. Canal. That’s right across the river from its current space at 250 S. Wacker. The space is about half the size of its current 167,000 square foot headquarters. The 52-story BMO Tower opened last year. The deal’s still being negotiated and could still fall apart.

Also, the hearing aid company Beltone has moved its headquarters from Glenview to Chicago. Listen for more below: