Unwrap the magic that the city of Chicago is offering this holiday season

Michael Fassnacht, Chief Marketing Officer for the City of Chicago and the CEO & President of World Business Chicago, joins John to talk about the Unwrap Chicago’s Holiday Magic campaign, all of the festive events that will be happening in Chicago this holiday season, and his work trying to attract businesses to Chicago.
