Madan Kulkarni, Owner, The Matrix Club, joins John Williams on the Wintrust Business Lunch to talk about their club in Naperville, what’s inside the Matrix Club, what inspired him to open this space, why he considers it a global meeting space, why the venue is so unique and a perfect place to experience other cultures, and some of the events they have coming up.
The Matrix Club in Naperville is a platform for global culture, art and corporate events
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
