Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/20: Terry Savage explains why having a diversified retirement portfolio is important during the coronavirus outbreak, Brothers Irvin and Topiltzin Gomez speak about the Schuler Scholar Program & share their story on how they become successful businessmen, & protecting American businesses from coronavirus impact to supply chain technologies

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Stocks plummeted in another volatile session this morning, on pace to close in a bear market as uncertainty around a fiscal response to coronavirus remains heavy. Economics, personal finance and markets expert Terry Savage, kicked off the show with her opinions on the importance of liquidity and having a diversified retirement portfolio. Savage writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency. You can ask Terry your question, read her articles and find resources on TerrySavage.com.

Segment 2: (At 13:41) Lake Forest-based Schuler Scholar Program equips high achieving and underrepresented (many first-generation college-goers and from low-income families) students to gain access to and succeed at highly selective colleges and beyond. Among the more than 1,400 scholars are brothers Irvin and Topiltzin Gomez, immigrants from a small town in Mexico that graduated Waukegan High School top of their class and went on to attend Ivy League universities.

Segment 3: (At 19:38) Founder and CEO of Anvyl, Rodney Manzo, discusses protecting American businesses from coronavirus impact to supply chain technologies. What can businesses do to protect their interest, mitigate losses and do small businesses face the same challenges as large companies? Anvyl is specialized in supply chain technologies and has pointers on how to protect your business.