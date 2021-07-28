Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana is calling on you to ‘Re-Engage with a Purpose’

Holly Buckendahl, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, tells John about their “Re-Engage With A Purpose” campaign. Holly talks about what Ronald McDonald House Charities does, how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of volunteers to their mission delivery and how many families they have at a given time using their facilities.

