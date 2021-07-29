@properties co-owner Thad Wong: ‘The narrative of people fleeing Chicago is just not accurate’

Thad Wong, Co-Owner of @properties, talks to John about how long they have been business, how many agents they have working with them now, how the Chicago real estate market is doing, the affordability of living in Chicago, the technology they are using to sell homes, why their main focus is home ownership, what we should be looking for if we are looking to buy a home and the hot neighborhoods in the city right now.
