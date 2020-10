Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless numbers, the strength of the stock market as we head into October and what is happening with the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including TikTok launching a U.S. elections guide to combat misinformation and the new emojis coming in iOS 14.2, including bubble tea, people bottle-feeding a baby and a transgender flag.