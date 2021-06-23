How physical therapy can get your body ready for an active summer

Brett Wapotish, PT, DPT, OCS, Regional Manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, tells John about how business has been through the pandemic, the most common complaints they are hearing from patients, some tips we should know to avoid pain and if they are seeing an uptick in injuries now that we are in Phase 5 and people are out and more active. For a free pain and movement assessment, walk right into any Athletico location, no prescription needed. Go to Athletico.com to find a location near you.
Popular
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.