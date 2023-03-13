Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Guinness will open a brewery this summer in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Crain’s reports the brewery will be the second U.S. location for the Irish beer company. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will include 15,000-square-feet and include a 10-barrel brewhouse, taproom, restaurant, retail shop, patio, and private event space. The brewery at 901 W. Kinzie will have a staff of 75 people.

Also, Electric vehicle maker Rivian wants permission to see other people in its relationship with Amazon. Listen for more below: