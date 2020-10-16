Donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank this month and get a discount at Treetime Christmas Creations

 Julie Yurko, President and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, tells John about the impact that COVID-19 has had on food insecurity and how the Northern Illinois Food Bank is currently providing over 9M meals a month, a 50% increase from the prior year. Throughout the month of October, Treetime Christmas Creations is joining with the Northern Illinois Food Bank for a food donation drive to help neighbors in need. And when you make a food donation at Treetime, you’ll get a Christmas tree discount!

