David Hochberg: Tips for paying off credit card debt

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago and Captain of Team Hochberg, David Hochberg

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about the importance of building up your emergency fund and paying off your credit card debt. David also previews his upcoming Vest-a-Thon show, which is trying to raise enough money to buy 400 new vests for Chicago police officers and send a message of support to the men and women who work hard to keep our city safe.

 David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

