Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins to talk about investors settling down, if he believes there are more interest rate hikes in the future, consumers still spending money, his forecast for holiday spending, the latest consumer sentiment survey showing inflation expectation increasing, and the big takeaways from earnings season.

[audio: https://serve.castfire.com/audio/4455955/4455955_2023-11-10-211855.128.mp3]

