Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the market being slightly misaligned with the Federal Reserve, if he thinks we will ever get inflation down to 2%, how many interest rate cuts we will see in 2024, why we need to pay attention to energy prices, and how he expects the stock market to perform this year.

