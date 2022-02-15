Celebrate the contributions made by African-Americans to America’s labor movement

Dr. Lyn Hughes, Founder, National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum / Pullman National Monument, talks to John what we should know about the museum, the importance of celebrating the contributions made by African-Americans to America’s labor movement, their upcoming expansion, and Pullman Porter Museum’s 27th Founding Anniversary and The A. Philip Randolph “Gentle Warrior Awards” Gala Cocktail Reception. You find tickets for that event here.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.