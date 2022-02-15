Celebrate the contributions made by African-Americans to America’s labor movement

This Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016 photo shows a mural in Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood. The artwork is a homage to the Pullman Palace Car Co., which was once based nearby and where luxury rail cars were made. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

Dr. Lyn Hughes, Founder, National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum / Pullman National Monument, talks to John what we should know about the museum, the importance of celebrating the contributions made by African-Americans to America’s labor movement, their upcoming expansion, and Pullman Porter Museum’s 27th Founding Anniversary and The A. Philip Randolph “Gentle Warrior Awards” Gala Cocktail Reception. You find tickets for that event here.

