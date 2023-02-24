Matt Kaufman, SVP, Head of ETFs, Calamos Investments, talks to John about the shift towards the use of exchange traded funds (ETFs), how much growth there is in the ETF space, how ETFs differ from a mutual fund, and their partnership with the great Giannis Antetoukoumpo to give back to the community and to build a series of investment products.
Calamos Investments launches a joint venture with Giannis Antetoukoumpo
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
