Bitcoin of America is growing and can help your business accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment

Sonny Meraban, CEO of Bitcoin of America, and Jenna Polinsky, Director of Marketing and Head of Agent Locations, tell John about how their cryptocurrency ATM machines work, what a typical transaction with one of their ATM’s looks like, their goal to be in the top 50 cities in America, the difference between a crytpocurrency ATM and a traditional ATM, the importance of offering the best customer service, the option to be a tablet host, and the benefits of hosting a Bitcoin of America ATM.
