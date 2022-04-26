Ryan Griffith, clinic manager for Athletico Physical Therapy’s Lakeview East location, tells John about the best way to take care of your body as the weather gets nicer and you are more inclined to increase physical activity. Ryan talks about how business has been, how they educate their patients on best practices to prepare for becoming more active and preventing injury, the importance of stretching, the benefits of walking, the differences between pain and discomfort, and what you can gain from getting a free assessment of your physical condition at an Athletico Physical Therapy location near you.

