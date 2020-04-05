White Sox Weekly: Remembering Ed Farmer with the people who knew him best

Listen Now
In this April 28, 2008, photo, radio broadcaster Ed Farmer is shown in the broadcast booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Farmer, a former All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox and became an advocate for organ donation, has died. He was 70. The White Sox said Thursday, April 2, 2020, he died the previous night in Los Angeles following complications from a previous illness. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to a star studded list of guests for this special show. Guests include Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, Senior Director of Business Development and Broadcasting Bob Grim, Head Groundskeeper Roger Bossard, Senior Vice President of Communications Scott Reifert, Broadcasting engineer Paul Zerang, and Radio Color Commentator Darrin Jackson. Some of Ed’s most memorable calls are shared in the show including a montage of Ed’s fabulous career.

