White Sox Weekly: Remembering Ed Farmer with the people who knew him best

Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to a star studded list of guests for this special show. Guests include Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, Senior Director of Business Development and Broadcasting Bob Grim, Head Groundskeeper Roger Bossard, Senior Vice President of Communications Scott Reifert, Broadcasting engineer Paul Zerang, and Radio Color Commentator Darrin Jackson. Some of Ed’s most memorable calls are shared in the show including a montage of Ed’s fabulous career.
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.