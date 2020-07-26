White Sox Weekly |Recapping the White Sox 10-3 Win as baseball begins

White Sox Weekly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez, right, celebrates with first base coach Daryl Boston after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Now that baseball has returned, Mark Carman and White Sox Weekly return with new shows every week! On this edition of the show, Mark chats with Adam Hoge following the White Sox’s 10-3 win over the Twins. Sox fans call in to weigh in their thoughts on the upcoming season, and finally former player Mike Huff joins the show to share the latest opportunities young sox fans can participate in during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox

Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.

