White Sox Weekly: Cease & Cishek on preseason challenges and more

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper, left, talks with pitcher Dylan Cease as they walk to the dugout before an intrasquad baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

This week Mark Carman is joined by Scott Merkin of MLB.com and WGN Radio’s White Sox play by play voice Andy Masur as they share what’s been most impressive coming out of the preseason workouts. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell tells us what he’s excited about in this 2020 ball club and, later on, White Sox pitchers Dylan Cease and Steve Cishek share their challenges going into the first week of games.

