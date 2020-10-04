White Sox Weekly 10/03/20: Season wrap up with Adam Hoge, Scott Merkin & Ryan McGuffey

It's a full show on this week's edition of "White Sox Weekly"! Mark Carman talks to White Sox reliever Codi Heuer about being from Montana, growing up in a cold weather state, and if he thought he was going to make the team to start the season.

Later Mark talks to former White Sox play-by-play man Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. Hawk talks about the current Sox team and why he thinks this White Sox team is the best ever, and why he thinks it was a good idea for Cooperstown to postpone the 2020 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Finally we get an update from Chicago Sportscaster Rich King on what he thinks the team should do for the starting rotation come playoff time, including if Dane Dunning or Dylan Cease should be the third starter in the rotation.