White Sox Weekly 09/26/20: Ryan McGuffey postseason predictions, Brooks Boyer playoff thoughts, and more…

Mark Carman has a jam packed edition of White Sox Weekly as regular season play comes to an end this weekend. First Carm gives an update on the playoff race, a preview of Game 2 in the crosstown series and a rundown of Rick Renteria and Jimmy Cordero’s suspensions.
NBCSports Chicago Sr. Producer Ryan McGuffey shares his thoughts on the current slide and a few predictions. Later on, White Sox’ Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Brooks Boyer, looks forward to excitement as the organization heads to playoffs!