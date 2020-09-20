White Sox Weekly 09/19/20: Garrett Crochet talks about his MLB Debut, Rick Hahn talks about playoff scenarios, and more…

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox’ Garrett Crochet throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The Reds won 7-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Mark Carman has a jam packed show for White Sox fans on this edition of White Sox Weekly. First Carm recaps his dream gig of doing Color Commentary next to Andy Masur on Friday night’s game agaisnt the Reds which featured the MLB debut of Garrett Crochet.

Crochet joins the show to talk about his debut and joining the White Sox in the midst of a playoff chase. Other guests who join the show include Darrin Jackson, Andy Masur, and Scott Merkin.

You’ll also hear highlight clips of Carms big debut in the color chair throughout the show.

