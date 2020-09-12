White Sox Weekly 09/12/20: Here is why Hawk Harrelson thinks this Sox team is the best ever

White Sox Weekly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson cheers for the White Sox before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago. White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson says he will retire after working 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth. Harrelson, a colorful character known for sayings like “You Can Put It On The Board” when the White Sox hit a home run, will work primarily Sunday home games in 2018.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

It’s a full show on this week’s edition of “White Sox Weekly”! Mark Carman talks to White Sox reliever Codi Heuer about being from Montana, growing up in a cold weather state, and if he thought he was going to make the team to start the season.

Later Mark talks to former White Sox play-by-play man Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. Hawk talks about the current Sox team and why he thinks this White Sox team is the best ever, and why he thinks it was a good idea for Cooperstown to postpone the 2020 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Finally we get an update from Chicago Sportscaster Rich King on what he thinks the team should do for the starting rotation come playoff time, including if Dane Dunning or Dylan Cease should be the third starter in the rotation.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox

Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

White Sox

More White Sox

Popular