White Sox Weekly 08/29/20: Danny Mendick shares Twitter reaction and more

Chicago White Sox’s Danny Mendick hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Following a roller coaster ride against the Kansas City Royals, White Sox play-by-play radio announcer Andy Masur shares his intuition on the ball club’s trade deadline moves. Hear White Sox infielder Danny Mendick share his reaction to a Twitter comment and his journey with the ball club. Later on, White Sox play by play TV voice Jason Benetti closes out the show with some humbling thoughts.