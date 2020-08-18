White Sox Weekly 08/15/20: Reaction to Zach Plesac’s Instagram Video

Mark Carman recaps a White Sox victory over the Kansas City Royals as the Sox move to above .500 for the first time this season. You'll hear from Yasmani Grandal, Dylan Cease, and Nick Madrigal after the game. Ryan McGuffy from NBC Sports Chicago joins the program and finally Mark Carman talks to Adam Engel about life on the road during the COVID Pandemic and what video game he thinks is the best.