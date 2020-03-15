Listen Now
White Sox Weekly 03/14/20: Rick Hahn on MLB season delay

White Sox Weekly

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

This week Mark Carman is joined by Jordan Bernfield as they share Rick Hahn’s comments on the current situation and the White Sox response to the Coronavirus. Later on, White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti shares his perspective on how COVID-19 is affecting the start of the MLB season.

