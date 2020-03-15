White Sox Weekly 03/14/20: Rick Hahn on MLB season delay

This week Mark Carman is joined by Jordan Bernfield as they share Rick Hahn’s comments on the current situation and the White Sox response to the Coronavirus. Later on, White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti shares his perspective on how COVID-19 is affecting the start of the MLB season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox
White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.