White Sox slugger Jiménez sidelined with bruised foot

White Sox
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend set, falling out of first place in the AL Central. They are hoping to get back on track heading into their playoff appearance since 2008, but the health of Jimenez is a concern.

Jimenez, who is batting .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs, was injured sliding across home in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 5-4 loss at Cleveland on Thursday. Manager Rick Renteria said the 23-year-old left fielder will need ”to be off his feet” for a few days.

”There’s inflammation in there and they want to calm it down” Renteria said. ”We’ll know more in a few days.”

The White Sox trailed the first-place Twins by a game heading into the series with the Cubs. They are just one ahead of the third-place Indians. The AL postseason begins on Tuesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox

Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.
More Home Page Top Stories