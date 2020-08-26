White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 8 vs Pirates

CHICAGO (AP)Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 12, walked one and thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

