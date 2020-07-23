White Sox reinstate star 3B Moncada in time for opener

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox reinstated Yoan Moncada from the injured list on Thursday, clearing the way for their star third baseman to open the season in the lineup after missing the start of summer camp because he contracted COVID-19.

Moncada, who hit .315 in a breakout season last year, revealed when he rejoined the team last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn’t experience any major symptoms.

The White Sox also reassigned promising second baseman Nick Madrigal to their taxi squad and designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment on Thursday. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is starting the season on the injured list because of an unspecified ailment.

Chicago opens the season at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

